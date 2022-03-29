TC BioPharm Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by EF Hutton with a "Buy" Recommendation

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, announced today that is has received fundamental research coverage from EF Hutton, with a "Buy" opinion rating and a target price of $5.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm) (PRNewswire)

The EF Hutton coverage initiation follows TC BioPharm achieving two important recent corporate milestones:

Positive Phase 1b /2a Data in Late-Stage Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Treated with Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cells

Announcing orphan drug status had been granted for lead product OmnImmune® for use in Acute Myeloid Leukemia ("AML")

All reports on EF Hutton prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and are not necessarily those of TC BioPharm. TC BioPharm is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timelines provided by analysts.

A copy of the full analysts' note can be obtained directly from EF Hutton.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing banked allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct ICH compliant phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim® in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta T-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TC BioPharm