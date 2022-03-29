Stellar Health and UNC Health Collaborate to Engage in Value-Based Care Initiatives

Stellar enters the North Carolina market with leading academic health system to drive adoption of value-based arrangements aimed at improving health outcomes

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health (Stellar), a healthcare technology company focused on activating value-based arrangements, announced today a partnership with UNC Health Alliance, UNC Health's physician-led clinically integrated network and Population Health Services Organization. The partnership offers UNC Health Alliance's independent provider network access to Stellar's platform, which uses technology, behavioral economics, and monthly payments for value-based actions in an innovative solution to advance the quality of care delivered. Stellar launched in 2018 and is currently used by thousands of providers across the United States, supporting and managing over 600,000 patient lives.

"Partnering with Stellar gives UNC Health Alliance an innovative edge in driving superior patient outcomes and rewarding our providers and care teams for their hard work," said Robb Malone, PharmD, Chief Operating Officer at UNC Health Alliance. "Using the Stellar platform, we can put dynamic, actionable information in the hands of our independent providers even with their varying staffing structures, electronic medical records and workflows."

Designed to improve health outcomes, Stellar's web-based, point-of-care platform leverages historical patient information to prompt primary care providers and their care teams with granular action recommendations within their daily workflow. Stellar will support UNC Health Alliance to offer real-time incentives tied to the completion of these high-value actions, rewarding providers and care team members within their network that are going above and beyond to deliver exceptional care to thousands of patients.

"The simplicity of the Stellar platform empowers our entire care team to deliver the best possible care while also increasing our monthly revenue," said Jonathan Fowler, VP of Operations for Generations Family Practice and Cary Medical Management, a large primary care group within UNC Health's network. "Partnering with UNC Health and Stellar aligns with our commitment to provide advanced technology to our independent primary care providers within their existing workflows."

"UNC Health Alliance's historical results demonstrate they are already a leader in the industry," said Zack Caplan, Director of Provider Network and Strategy at Stellar Health. "This new partnership aims to help keep their hands on the wheel of performance as they take on even more advanced value-based arrangements across their network."

The partnership aligns with the core of Stellar's mission, to empower primary care practices to deliver value-based care that always keeps the patient top of mind. "We're thrilled to kick off our partnership with a progressive health system like UNC Health," adds Michael Meng, CEO of Stellar Health. "We invite health insurers in the North Carolina market to join the collaboration, so we may continue to engage providers in value-based care initiatives that will improve the quality of care for their patients across the state."

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health.

About UNC Health

UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the University of North Carolina's teaching mission and provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally preeminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealth.org.

