State of Utah Approves Funding for Continued Use of YouScience Discovery Statewide

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience , the only provider of a fully-integrated platform for aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, today announced that the Utah State Legislature has approved funding for the continued use of YouScience Discovery through the 2022–2023 school year. As part of Utah's Student Credential Account and Aptitude Assessment , nearly 300,000 middle and high school students as well as teachers, counselors, and administrators will have access to YouScience Discovery in addition to Precision Exams by YouScience .

"College and career success starts with a student understanding their aptitude at an early age. This information can help eliminate biases and remove career exposure gaps impacting the trajectory of students today," said Edson Barton, Founder and CEO, YouScience. "We would like to thank the State of Utah for recognizing the importance of YouScience Discovery along with Precision Exams by YouScience. We are honored to continue our work together during the next school year to empower students throughout their academic journey."

YouScience Discovery has been in use across Utah since the beginning of the 2021–2022 school year, and has already helped more than 35,000 middle and high school students better understand their own talents and identify future opportunities. The aptitude assessment, which is built on learnings from 50-plus years of scientific research, helps students identify where they have a natural talent, and matches these talents with in-demand careers and educational pathways. As a result, students are more aware of their natural strengths and the opportunities they may afford.

"We look forward to continuing to work with YouScience to meet the needs of the students in Utah," said Thalea Longhurst, Director of Career and Technical Education at the Utah State Board of Education. "This funding helps students discover their natural talents and receive better direction toward meaningful CTE classes and pathways, and future education and careers."

A recent analysis by YouScience highlighted the impact of YouScience Discovery in the state. The company analyzed the anonymized YouScience Discovery test results of more than 23,000 Utah middle and high school students. The findings of its Utah Talent Report showed that while students possess the necessary talents needed for the state's in-demand careers, many do not show interest in these areas — in some cases due to lack of exposure to the career opportunities within the state. YouScience Discovery helps eliminate this career exposure gap and highlight students' college and career opportunities, connecting them to desirable and in-demand jobs.

"Having spent many years of my career as a high school career counselor, I know the most important thing we can do is help our students recognize their natural aptitudes and envision the careers they can build from them," said Senator Derrin Owens, who championed the appropriation with the Utah Legislature. "As a state, we invest heavily into education with an eye on driving our economy now and in the future. We already see a significant return on our investment in the aptitude assessments and I expect that to grow as the program is fully integrated across Utah schools."

In addition, YouScience has been the chosen provider of industry-recognized certifications, through Precision Exams by YouScience, in Utah since 2006. Since its deployment, more than one million certificates have been administered across the state. These certifications help students validate their skills and knowledge learned in career and technical education (CTE) and other elective courses, as well as showcase their soft skills.

About YouScience

YouScience is the only provider of a fully-integrated platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

