New Study Reveals Lack of Preparedness Around Estate Planning

Study of 10,000 US workers reveals that only 32% have a will and only 53% have an estate plan

TEMPE, Ariz., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth , a comprehensive estate planning platform that empowers people to create, manage and visualize their estate plan digitally, today announced the results of its inaugural "State of Estate Planning" report. The findings reveal surprising insights about the landscape of estate planning services, and identify opportunities for employers to offer estate planning benefits to employees to help people secure their families financial future.

The survey gathered opinions from 10,000 employed adults across the US - one of the largest estate planning studies to date - and uncovered several insights, including:

Estate planning is inaccessible to most people.

Bottom line: Most people see the value in estate planning, but they don't always know how to begin, or where to go for help.

Misperceptions about estate planning are hurting families.

Bottom line: Everyone, regardless of income or net worth, can create an estate plan and also benefit from it, even at the level of writing a will.

HR is overlooking an essential financial benefit for employees.

Bottom line: Employers already invest heavily in supporting and protecting their employees' finances, with benefits like insurance and retirement savings plans. There is a massive gap in the market for estate planning as an employee benefit. Offering estate planning services via employee benefits programs could help more people get access to estate planning and take the steps necessary to secure their financial legacies.

"Our State of Estate Planning study shows that there are big opportunities to expand access to estate planning services to more people, and help more employees protect their financial legacies for their loved ones," said Rafael Loureiro, co-founder and CEO of Wealth. "Estate planning should not only be available to high net worth households. Employees of all income levels and walks of life can benefit from financial clarity and emotional peace of mind that comes with having an estate plan. This important, life-affirming activity is one of the most critical parts of the ongoing financial planning process."

For more details about the State of Estate Planning report, please visit: https://report.wealth.com/

The State of Estate Planning 2022: Study Methodology

Research findings are based on a survey commissioned by Wealth and conducted in the U.S. by WALR in partnership with Manifest from Dec. 16, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022. We posed 30-plus questions to 10,000 respondents ages 30-55 who are employed and have a household income of more than $100,000.

All panelists have passed a double opt-in process and complete on average 300 profiling data points before taking part in surveys. Respondents are invited to take part via email and are given a monetary incentive for doing so.

About Wealth

Wealth is a comprehensive estate planning platform that empowers people to create, manage and visualize their plans digitally. Creating an estate plan with Wealth gives your loved ones a holistic view of all your assets, visualized and securely stored in one place. Because life is unpredictable, Wealth makes it easy for you to access your plan anytime and offers guidance to keep it current and valid. And should the unthinkable occur, your trusted beneficiaries are granted emergency access to your plan. Wealth is available to companies as an employee benefit, allowing employers to offer their workforce a meaningful financial wellness opportunity.

Wealth is headquartered in Tempe, AZ. For more details visit wealth.com .

Media Contact:

Carolyn Adams

carolyn@liftoffcommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Wealth