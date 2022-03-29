Moore Kuehn Encourages PLAN, HBP, Y, And AHPA Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN)

Anaplan has agreed to be acquired by Thomas Bravo. Under the proposed transaction, Anaplan shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Anaplan's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP)

Huttig has agreed to be acquired by Woodgrain. Under the proposed transaction, Huttig shareholders will receive $10.70 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Huttig's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y)

Alleghany has agreed to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway. Under the proposed transaction, Alleghany shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Alleghany's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AHPA)

Avista II has agreed to merge with OmniAb. Under the proposed transaction, Avista II shareholders will own only 20.3% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

