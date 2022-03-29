Marshall Senterfitt Elected a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Marshall Senterfitt has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). Fellows are elected to ACTEC by their peers in recognition of having the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence, and experience as trust and estate counselors.

Senterfitt is a Director in the firm's Probate & Fiduciary Litigation Group, where he advises clients in litigating and resolving high-stakes trust and estate disputes, including fiduciary duty claims, trust and will contests, and other probate issues. His clients include private individuals, trusts and trustees, and a broad range of commercial enterprises and professional service providers.

With a unique practice that encompasses both fiduciary and probate litigation and high-level trust and estate counseling, Senterfitt serves as an advisor to clients and their interdisciplinary trust and estate team – providing a litigator's lens to potential disputes with the goal of keeping the family peace and avoiding litigation whenever possible. He frequently works with the trustee or personal representative to provide insight on the probate and administration of an estate to think through every transaction from a litigator's perspective and how it could be challenged in the future.

He is the past President and a current member of the board of the Greater Boston Fiduciary Law American Inn of Court, and a former Co-Chair of the Fiduciary Litigation Committee for the Boston Bar Association. He is a sought-out speaker on issues concerning probate and fiduciary litigation, as well as on issues concerning electronic discovery in fiduciary litigation and in complex business disputes. He was recently recognized as a "Go To Thought Leader" in probate and fiduciary litigation by the National Law Review for his published contributions in the field.

He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts.

