Juicy Drop® Remix is the exciting new take on chewy candy that will have the same sweet and sour flavor Juicy Drop® fans love, with a clever spin!

Introducing Juicy Drop® Remix – the latest, breakthrough way to mix up your candy experience from Bazooka Candy Brands! (CNW Group/Bazooka Candy Brands) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and a leader in edible entertainment, introduces the latest extension of its Juicy Drop® line with new Juicy Drop Remix, delicious chewy candies in an innovative, fun-to-use container. The unique packaging features both sweet and sour bite-sized candies and provides fans with a whole new way to customize their perfect sweet and sour experience!

Using the one-of-a-kind, dual compartment dispenser, fans can have fun creating their perfect mix by sliding to the left for sweet chewy candies and to the right for sour chewy candies- mixing up the amount of sweet and sour chewy pieces in every bite. So easy and fun to enjoy - just Slide, Shake, Remix! Juicy Drop Remix is also great for on-the-go as its novel container lets fans enjoy some now, lock the slider, and save the rest for later! The product is available in three favorite Juicy Drop flavors: Knock-out Punch™, Blue Rebel®, and Wild Cherry Berry.

"We are beyond excited to introduce Juicy Drop Remix! We know that Juicy Drop fans are always looking to create their perfect mix of sweet and sour, and this launch brings that same experience to a whole new candy format," says Alyson McManus, Senior Brand Manager for Bazooka Candy Brands. "With its delicious chewy candies and engaging packaging, Juicy Drop Remix is sure to excite fans everywhere!"

Edible entertainment has been a driving force behind many treats from Bazooka Candy Brands. This momentum is what inspired the creation of the innovative Juicy Drop Remix unique dual-compartment dispenser which adds to the joy of tasting the sweet and sour chewy candies.

The iconic Juicy Drop brand will continue to build buzz following the viral launch of Juicy Drop® Gummy Dip 'N Stix. Garnering popularity on TikTok in July 2021, Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix has already seen millions of views and counting, and Juicy Drop Remix is expected to see the same success! The brand knows fans everywhere will love new Juicy Drop Remix and is excited for them to try the fun, tasty product.

Juicy Drop Remix is available at national retailers including Walmart, Dollar General, Walgreens and more for $1.79-$1.99.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and produces iconic, high-quality candy products under such well-known brands as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit bazookacandybrands.com .

