ECN and PremiumMedia360 Partner to Catch and Fix Campaign Discrepancies In-Flight

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the advertising data automation company, and Entertainment Communications Network, Inc., (ECN) the trusted choice to manage commercials and instructions, announced a new partnership to enable real-time auditing of advertiser campaigns. PremiumMedia360 CLIR Flight™ cross-checks station logs against buy and ECN traffic data, confirming commercial placement. Detailed discrepancy notices are sent to media companies and agency buyers for immediate action, giving both parties the ability to easily fix errors in-flight. The partnership offers a major step forward for reliable, error-free broadcast advertising.

Today, scheduling errors prohibit ads from reaching the target audience and the resulting "makegoods" drive up costs and operational burdens for agencies and media companies. For instance, traffic instruction errors typically cause movie studio promotions to run out of sequence or leave agencies with unexpected talent fines when actors mistakenly air in ads outside contract windows. By combining the industry-trusted instructions from ECN with the verification and course-correction provided by CLIR Flight, the two companies provide a path for creatives to run correctly nearly 100% of the time.

Now, when agencies send traffic instructions via ECN—which tell media companies which commercials to schedule and when and where to air them—those instructions will auto-deliver to PremiumMedia360 CLIR Flight airings management software. CLIR Flight verifies that media companies have accurately scheduled commercials based on agency instructions, and immediately alerts both sides to any discrepancies and empowers them to resolve discrepancies early in-flight instead of waiting for the invoice.

"Our partnership with ECN completes the picture of broadcast traffic instruction data," explained Cordie De Pascale, Chief Strategy Officer of PremiumMedia360. "Automating and integrating ECN data enables a holistic view of in-flight campaign delivery, reconciling in-flight issues before station invoices are received, providing agencies and advertisers the solution they demand. We are thrilled to partner with ECN to enable the future of in-flight broadcast verification."

"Agencies can now receive daily in-flight analysis of what was ordered, scheduled and actually aired for a specific campaign using their traffic data managed by ECN," says Angela Tietze, President/CEO ECN. "APEX Exchange was an early adopter of ECN's traffic system, and we're pleased to be partnered with PremiumMedia360 to bring additional solutions to their team."

"PremiumMedia360 sends us clean and accurate campaign data with analysis of what was scheduled vs. what aired, and their dashboard has easy communication tools to resolve discrepancies directly with our media companies," says Norman Lane, SVP Local & Performance Video Investment APEX Exchange. "We have worked with ECN for many years and are leveraging our existing traffic workflows to automate analysis of overnight logs, enabling our team to work at the speed of digital with busy linear TV buys."

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360 helps media agencies and sellers buy, sell, and partner more effectively—by letting them take control of the data that guides their interactions. Its reporting and collaboration tools dramatically reduce the time and resources it takes to understand 6where campaigns stand—from order to invoice—and readies media companies to conduct business across new formats and standards such as TIP. The result: airings records stop being bottlenecks, and start being the source of business insight they should be. Learn more at www.PremiumMedia360.com.

About Entertainment Communications Network

ECN is the trusted traffic partner of the world's leading advertising agencies, managing commercial instructions for more than 90 of the top 100 Advertisers. ECN streamlines commercial scheduling with its pioneering use of xml automated traffic, and has remained at the nexus of the advertising industry for the past two decades. For more information visit www.ecnmedia.com.

About APEX Exchange

APEX Exchange (APEX) is a distinct next-generation trading entity within Publicis Media that identifies and invests in emerging market trends to benefit Publicis clients. APEX develops innovative offerings through direct partnerships and principal investments that allow clients of all size to benefit from custom solutions that best fit their business challenges in an increasingly complex media environment. Clients opt into solutions outside the agency's core services that offer tangible benefits including guaranteed outcomes, increased flexibility, and advantageous pricing. For more information visit www.apxexchange.com.

