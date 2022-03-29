Arbe Announces Virtual Investor Webinar: The Future of Automotive Technology Starts Now

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst webinar: The Future of Automotive Technology Starts Now, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Participants are asked to register for the event in advance by clicking here .

The event will explore the trajectory of automotive autonomy over the coming decade, including the role of Imaging Radar and how it ensures vehicle safety in the future. Sensors installed on 2022 model year vehicles can't meet the safety requirements or autonomy challenges of the years ahead. Find out why Imaging Radar is the true enabler of these capabilities, and discover its financial potential, given the anticipated number of vehicles and radar sensors needed.

Featured speakers include:

Ram Machness, Chief Business Officer, Arbe

Kobi Marenko , Chief Executive Officer, Arbe

Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, Arbe

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and the webinar may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements that are made at the investor and analyst event described in this press release, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC and any documents which are filed by Arbe prior to the webinar. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

