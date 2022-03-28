OLGA'S KITCHEN LAUNCHES NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GOLDBELLY

Olga's craveable, classic menu items are now being shipped to doorsteps across the country

LIVONIA, Mich., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga's Kitchen, an iconic Michigan brand owned and operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), announced today it is launching a partnership with Goldbelly, the website that connects people with their greatest food memories and provides a platform for Olga's to be ordered across the country.

"For years we've heard from Olga's fans far and wide that they wanted a way to access their favorite menu items wherever they live. Our partnership with Goldbelly allows those fans to have the Olga's items they crave delivered to their doorstep while maintaining our standard of excellence," said Mark Schostak, executive chair of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. "Working with Goldbelly we will also gain unique insight on demand for Olga's nationally. From there, we can explore potential expansion opportunities while preserving the food and experience that has made Olga's Kitchen a beloved brand for generations."

Fans of the brand from all 50 states can now enjoy Olga's Snackers, The Original Olga, Peasant Soup, Spinach & Cheese Pies, Dessert Snackers and a Greek Dinner Kit at goldbelly.com . Menu items serve between four and eight people.

Goldbelly partners with iconic and unique regional brands to connect food lovers around the country with the flavors they love and the memories associated with those tastes. Goldbelly will also pave the way for a new audience to fall in love with Olga's Kitchen.

To learn more about Olga's Kitchen visit www.olgas.com and for more information about TSFR please visit www.teamschostak.com .

About Olga's Kitchen

Founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon, Olga's Kitchen is known for its signature, grilled-to-order secret recipe Olga Bread. Serving over 20,000 pieces of its Olga Bread every day, Olga's Kitchen does not serve sandwiches, but rather Olgas. This commitment to quality across its 21 Olga's Kitchen, 4 Olga's Fresh Grilles and 5 Olga's Express restaurants has solidified its reputation as the leader in the casual family dining restaurant industry, with a focus on delivering a positively unique and consistent culinary experience. From its Olga Bread to The Original Olga® and Olga's Snackers®, Olga's Kitchen has an unmatched standard for delighting its loyal guests with menu items infused with bold flavors, made-to-order from high-quality ingredients sourced locally whenever possible. For more information, visit www.olgas.com .

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented workforce that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past three decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 63 Applebee's (including the world's only co-branded Applebee's/IHOP, inside Detroit's Millender center), 21 Olga's Kitchen restaurants, 4 Olga's Fresh Grilles, 5 Olga's Expresses, 12 MOD Pizza restaurants, and 8 Del Taco restaurants. Additionally, in May 2019 TSFR increased its portfolio to include 56 Wendy's locations across Michigan. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Olga’s Kitchen