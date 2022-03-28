InventHelp Inventor Develops Guard Device for Bee Hives (ASP-117)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a guard-like device to keep unwanted outside bees from entering a specific bee hive," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the ROBBER BEE GUARD. My design protects against persistent robber bees."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the entrance of a bee hive from outside robber bees. In doing so, it prevents the theft and contamination of supplied sugar water. As a result, it allows the bees to perform their function in a natural bee hive setting and it eliminates agitation or interference. The invention features a functional design that is easy to assemble and attach so it is ideal for beekeepers and bee-related hobbyists. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

