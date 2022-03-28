BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY EXPANDS CHARLOTTE PRESENCE WITH OPENING OF WHITEHALL COMMONS CLINIC

At 8124 S. Tryon St., Unit A4

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy has expanded its Charlotte footprint with the opening today of its Whitehall Commons outpatient clinic.

The clinic, at 8124 S. Tryon St., Unit 4, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 980-217-4171 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Ashley Wilson earned a bachelor's degree in health sciences and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Nazarene College. Wilson has clinical interests in orthopedics, neurological rehabilitation, lymphedema management and pelvic health, including pre- and post-partum care.

BenchMark has more than 20 clinics in the Charlotte region and more than 50 clinics throughout North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

