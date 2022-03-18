Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Files an Amicus Brief in United Airlines Case Against the Covid Vaccine Mandate

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Files an Amicus Brief in United Airlines Case Against the Covid Vaccine Mandate

TUCSON, Ariz., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) filed its amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the lawsuit against United Airlines over its Covid vaccine mandate. United placed pilots and flight attendants who obtained religious exemptions from the Covid vaccine on unpaid leave, and employees sued in Sambrano v. United Airlines.

(PRNewsfoto/Association of American Physici) (PRNewswire)

United lost its appeal, and on March 10 filed an unusual motion to vacate the panel opinion against it. On the same day United abruptly announced that it will allow the employees who have religious exemptions to return to work, saying that moots this lawsuit.

AAPS requested that the Fifth Circuit fully publish its opinion on the side of employees, instead of dropping it down the memory hole.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)