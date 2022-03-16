SAPIO ANNOUNCES THE FIRST WEB BASED BIOANALYSIS LIMS SOLUTION

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapio Sciences is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Sapio Bioanalysis add-on option to its web-based Informatics Platform. Sapio's Bioanalytical solution offers end-to-end support for bioanalytical pipelines including:

Complete Study design including defining:

Master Assay Definition

Method Validation

Sample Management

Assay Run Support including integrated analytics for curve fitting, etc.

Easy Plate setup

Configurable instrument integration with pre-built integrations for common instruments like SCIEX™, etc.

Comprehensive statistics on each run and aggregated stats across multiple runs

According to Kevin Cramer, CEO, "Biotech and pharma have been limited to a single commercial solution for bioanalysis or would have to create custom solutions built on other commercial LIMS software. The leading commercial solution on the market is an outdated thick client product, is expensive and is a single purpose, point solution. The industry has moved to browser-based applications and to solutions that can do more than just a single function. Sapio already provides the only world-class informatics platform offering a science-aware, low-code, no-code LIMS & ELN. This pre-packaged release is a ready-to-go solution with powerful, straightforward bioanalysis pipeline support. There is clear demand for modern solutions and with this release we are pleased to be providing a robust alternative for scientists to consider."

About Sapio Sciences LLC

Sapio Sciences is a leading provider of a life science focused informatics platform encompassing LIMS, ELN and Scientific Data Management software, enabling our customers to manage their laboratories, notebooks and scientific data. Sapio's low code, no code LIMS and ELN breaks new ground in its breadth of functionality and ease of configuration through its built-in Sample, Storage and Materials Management, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Scientific Data Management (SDMS) capabilities all reachable through its intuitive, responsive, web-based user interface.

