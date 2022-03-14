SEABOURN IS SET TO EXPLORE ALASKA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA AND CANADA AND NEW ENGLAND IN 2022 AS CANADA REOPENS PORTS TO CRUISE SHIPS

SEABOURN IS SET TO EXPLORE ALASKA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA AND CANADA AND NEW ENGLAND IN 2022 AS CANADA REOPENS PORTS TO CRUISE SHIPS

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise will explore Alaska/British Columbia and Canada/New England in 2022, with ports of call in Canada ready to welcome cruise lines again! #ThisIsYourMoment

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement from Transport Canada allowing the safe resumption of cruising to visit Canadian ports, Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, is finalizing plans for its 2022 scheduled voyages to Alaska and British Columbia in this summer and Canada and New England in the fall.

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

The new guidance paves the way for Seabourn guests to sail for the first time in two years on these popular itineraries that include stops in various Canadian ports throughout the summer and fall.

"We welcome this new guidance from the Canadian government that will allow our guests to visit beautiful ports in Canada again," said Josh Leibowitz, President of Seabourn. "We look forward to returning to these amazing destinations and offering our travelers a world of experiences on land and at sea. With only 458 guests on board the Seabourn Odyssey, these voyages to Canada this summer space is very limited."

In 2022, Seabourn will offer a selection of voyages on both the eastern and western sides in Canada.

Alaska and British Columbia

From May through September 2022, Seabourn Odyssey will sail to Alaska and British Columbia with a series of seven-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau. Each seven-day cruise can be combined to create a 14-day round-trip Vancouver voyage. In addition, the ship will sail four 10- and 11-day round-trip voyages from Vancouver. Each voyage will include spectacular glacier experiences in places like Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier or Tracy/Endicott Arm, and will also offer the popular Ventures by Seabourn program of expedition-style experiences led by the onboard expedition team.

Canada and New England

Beginning late August 2022, Seabourn Quest will explore the vivid beauty of autumn along the eastern side of Canada with a series of 12-day voyages to Canada and New England. The ship will sail between Montreal and Manhattan in New York City, with one 12-day Canadian Autumn cruise with heavy Canadian content sailing round-trip from Montreal on September 22. With the season cooling, the ship will head south in late October from Montreal on a 14-day Atlantic Coast Harbors cruise to Miami.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2022 and 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ocean ships with two expedition ships under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn