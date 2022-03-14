InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holder for Putty Knives (SNF-120)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a drywall installer and I needed a way to keep various putty knives handy while working on a ladder," said an inventor, from San Pablo, Calif., "so I invented the PUDDY KNIFE ORGANIZER. My design ensures that all your putty knives are organized and accessible when working."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a set of putty knives while working on a ladder. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to storing putty knives in a tool belt or pocket. It also eliminates the need to climb up and down the ladder to retrieve a putty knife. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

