Brightspeed Appoints Jeff Lowney as Chief Commercial Officer, Enterprise and Wholesale

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced the appointment of Jeff Lowney as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Enterprise and Wholesale, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Mudge, Mr. Lowney will oversee product and go-to-market functions to drive the transformation of business markets to fiber and IP-based offerings in advanced voice, data, and security.

Mr. Lowney has held numerous executive sales and product delivery roles at industry-leading telecom providers, demonstrating a long track record of transformational and results-driven leadership. Prior to joining Brightspeed, Mr. Lowney served in senior roles at Windstream Services, including most recently as President of the company's Kinetic Strategic Accounts Division, where he was responsible for driving high margin revenue growth to monetize Windstream's fiber investments. Previously, he served as Regional Vice President for the Mid-Atlantic region of Level 3 Communications at Lumen Technologies. Mr. Lowney began his career at Sprint Corporation, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in business sales, before joining AT&T as a Director of Sales, Global Markets for the Midwest Region.

"We continue to bring on the most talented, proven, and capable executives in the industry, and I am thrilled to welcome Jeff to our growing team," said Mr. Mudge. "His deep commercial experience with enterprise customers, wholesale industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and demonstrated ability to execute position us to activate the growth and profitability potential of these key customer segments for Brightspeed."

"To join a team of this caliber to deliver such an ambitious, next-generation network is a rare opportunity, and I am ready to hit the ground running," said Mr. Lowney. "I have dedicated my career to driving growth and delivering results in the telecom business markets arena. Brightspeed is building something truly special for countless communities. I look forward to playing my part in ensuring that our business and wholesale customers have the products, customer experience, and connectivity solutions they need as we execute on our network transformation mission."

Brightspeed has previously announced plans to invest more than $2 billion in its planned fiber optics transformation that is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many places where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed. The company will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO).

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform that serves more than 6 million homes and businesses.

