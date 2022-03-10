Mexico's Finance Minister to Headline LatinFinance Summit In New York Thursday

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's economic recovery will take center stage at LatinFinance's Latin America Capital Markets Summit in New York Thursday (March 10), where the country's finance minister is set to deliver a keynote address and take questions from investors on the administration's reform agenda amid mounting domestic and global challenges.

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez De la O will open the discussions, which will take place at Gotham Hall in New York and will be available via livestream to a wider audience.

Other speakers include the executive finance director of Brazilian state energy company Petrobras, Ricardo Besada, who will discuss Brazil's energy sector at a time of sharply rising prices.

Sovereign debt officials from Mexico, Panama and Peru will join in a discussion with financiers on the challenges facing public credit management at a time of rising inflation, tightening monetary conditions and limited fiscal space.

The summit will also feature panel on long-term investment in Latin America, with World Bank private sector arm IFC, private equity firm KKR and Korean Export Import Bank reflecting on the investment thesis for the region still emerging from the shadow of the pandemic.

