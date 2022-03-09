MOTHER OF 12-YEAR-OLD PHILADELPHIA POLICE SHOOTING VICTIM TURNS TO SALTZ MONGELUZZI & BENDESKY FOR REPRESENTATION AND JUSTICE

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mother of 12-year-old Philadelphia police shooting victim Thomas (TJ) Siderio, Jr., has retained Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C., the locally-based national catastrophic personal injury law firm, as she seeks answers and justice in the aftermath of the March 1st incident in which her son was fatally shot in the back while running from plainclothes officers in South Philadelphia.

Robert J. Mongeluzzi, of SMB, said Desirae Marie Frame, Thomas' mother, has asked the firm to serve as her legal representative to "ensure that there is a full and impartial investigation into this horrific incident, that no questions about this tragic fatal shooting are left unanswered, and to press reform so that no other parent has to do the unthinkable—bury their child."

Andrew R. Duffy, a Partner at SMB, said, "The police department's internal investigation was so damning that the Police Commissioner quickly fired the officer who shot TJ for violating the department's use-of-force policy. We will aggressively seek the release of the evidence that caused the Commissioner to quickly conclude that this shooting was not justified"

Benson I. Goldberger of Dion & Goldberger also represents Ms. Frame as co-counsel.

About Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, since 1998 SMB has been a leading law firm that represents victims of horrific injuries – often resulting in death and proven to have been predictable and preventable - caused by negligent and reckless individuals and/or institutions. Its teams of highly experienced trial attorneys and experts focus across major practice areas in high-profile, high-impact cases including: mass casualty building/structural failure, construction/worksite, medical malpractice/professional negligence, transportation (vehicular, rail, maritime), child sexual assault/abuse, and products liability.

Note: The Firm respectfully requests that Ms. Frame's privacy be respected as she grieves the loss of her son. Any media inquiries should be directed to those contacts listed below. Thank you.

