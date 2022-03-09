Green Courte Partners Announces Managing Director Promotions

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today the promotions of Jon S. Pollan to Managing Director of Acquisitions and Josh D. Reichert to Managing Director of Portfolio Management.

Green Courte Partners, LLC Logo. Please visit www.GreenCourtePartners.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Green Courte Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Pollan joined Green Courte in 2013 as an Associate focusing on acquisitions and asset management. He was promoted to Senior Associate in 2015 and to Vice President in 2018. As a Managing Director, Mr. Pollan will be responsible for sourcing and leading new acquisitions for Green Courte's near-airport parking company, The Parking Spot, and its land-lease community platform, Windward Communities.

Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Pollan worked for Stonehenge Partners, where he participated in asset management for the firm's $2.2 billion portfolio. Mr. Pollan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mr. Reichert joined Green Courte in 2018 as a Senior Strategy Associate in portfolio management. He was promoted to Vice President in 2020. As a Managing Director, Mr. Reichert will continue to identify and evaluate strategic initiatives and value-add opportunities in each of Green Courte's operating businesses, oversee portfolio investment valuations, and manage asset dispositions.

Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Reichert worked at Heitman Capital Management, where his team was responsible for the management and performance of a $4.0 billion portfolio that included office, retail, apartment, and self-storage assets. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reichert was a management consultant at PwC. Mr. Reichert holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from Gettysburg College and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Reflecting on these promotions, David B. Lentz, Green Courte's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome two new partners as we recognize the many contributions both Jon and Josh have made toward Green Courte's success. These promotions help illustrate the breadth and depth of talent and experience we have assembled at the firm."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC