Bitcoin IRA Company BitIRA Announces an End to Monthly Fees <legend role="h2">There has never been a better time to be a BitIRA customer.</legend>

BURBANK, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital bitcoin IRA company BitIRA has made cryptocurrency investing increasingly accessible and affordable for everyday Americans. To this end, BitIRA is proud to announce they've eliminated monthly fees on all cryptocurrency IRA accounts with Equity Trust Company regardless of balance.

Thanks to this change, our customers can put even more of their money to work in a digital IRA – it's a win/win.

"This change comes from our longstanding relationship with our custodial partner, Equity Trust Company," explained Jeremy Warner, head of sales at BitIRA. "I think it's incredibly important that our customers get the biggest bang for their buck. Little savings really add up."

BitIRA's customers will save a total of $29.99 per month, which amounts to $359.88 per year. That might not seem like much, but Warner was quick to point out that a $359.88 investment in bitcoin just 2 years ago (March 4, 2020) resulted in a total return of 1068% and a balance of $3,844.87 today.

"That's one of the most amazing things about cryptocurrencies," Warner said. "There's simply amazing growth potential there."

Recently, BitIRA has improved its online self-service portal, My BitIRA, to streamline account management for customers. They've added a number of cryptocurrencies to BitIRA's curated offerings, which currently include:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Chainlink

Ethereum

Ethereum Classic

Litecoin

Zcash

Stellar Lumens

Aave

Warner hinted there were more big announcements around the corner, but refused to offer any details.

When asked whether the "easy money" had already been made in cryptocurrency investing, Warner just smiled. "I had people ask me that question in 2017. And in 2018, and in 2019… I suppose I'll keep hearing that question. Here's my answer: so long as there's inflation, so long as central banks are able to print new money any time they want, so long as it's possible to freeze citizens or even whole countries out of the traditional financial infrastructure, people will be interested in cryptocurrencies."

He's referring to the Canadian citizens whose bank accounts were restricted by their government after they engaged in political protests. And of course global sanctions against Russia, part of the economic warfare intended to punish the Russian economy because their political leaders chose to invade a neighbor.

"As long as there is dependence on a centralized financial system, there will be a need for an independent, decentralized alternative," Warner said. "I believe that alternative has become cryptocurrencies. Thanks to this change in our custodial fee structure, our customers can put even more of their money to work in a digital IRA – it's a win/win."

About BitIRA:

Based in Burbank, California, BitIRA is a leading specialist in the setup and management of cryptocurrency holdings in self-directed IRAs. Founded by team members from Birch Gold Group with extensive precious metals IRA experience, the company was established on the belief that Americans should have easier access to the wide range of conventional and alternative assets available to hold in their tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Aside from facilitating the setup and management of digital currency IRAs, BitIRA advocates for public awareness of available investment options.

