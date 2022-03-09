33eleven Acquires Lumeidon Partners

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 33eleven, the executive search firm specializing in finding leaders for venture, growth, and private equity-backed companies, has acquired Lumeidon Partners, a boutique executive search firm recognized for recruiting leadership teams for high-growth technology companies. This acquisition is a natural progression for 33eleven as it continues to expand its already broad client base and pursue its mission of finding qualified leaders who propel businesses forward. With the addition of Lumeidon, 33eleven gains a more powerful foothold in the tech-enabled and venture industries. As a result of the acquisition, Sam Boynton, Lumeidon's founder, will join 33eleven's leadership team as a Partner.

Executive Search. We find next-level leaders that make milestones happen—from early stage to IPO. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to bring on Sam as an integral part of the 33eleven team," said Al Stevenson, Cofounder and Partner of 33eleven Partners. "Our core vision and passion for executive search were aligned from the very first discussion. We look forward to bringing his expertise to our clients."

This acquisition is a perfect next step for 33eleven who has been focused on their own growth to help find next-gen companies—including Web 3, robotics, ecommerce, data services, logistics, and health and consumer tech—high-level leaders who can scale quickly, build on company culture, and create lasting value.

"Adding Sam to our team just made sense," says Mike Fitzgerald, Cofounder and Partner of 33eleven. "With his impeccable reputation in the industry, vast experience, and intellectual horsepower, Sam will be a great asset to 33eleven—and its clients."

"The current executive search climate is more competitive than ever, moving at breakneck speeds," said Sam Boynton, now Partner at 33eleven. "I am proud to join a team that I am confident will continue to meet and exceed our clients' expectations–making a real impact on their businesses."

About 33eleven Partners

We partner with venture, growth, and private equity-back companies to help them make the right decisions throughout the entire executive search process—from aligning priorities for search and maintaining consistent interview protocols to driving a compelling offer and ensuring a smooth onboarding process. 33eleven Partners is dedicated to finding the right leader to take its clients' businesses to the next level.

Media Contact:

Matt Stevenson

Head of Marketing

matt@33eleven.com

33eleven.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 33eleven