Flipkart Enters Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud to Advance Innovation in a Digital-first Future

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Flipkart, India's homegrown consumer internet ecosystem, have entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to help fast-track Flipkart's innovation and cloud strategy. This partnership will propel Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding India's next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers.

Working together, Google Cloud will help Flipkart:

Scale on Google Cloud's infrastructure to reach more Flipkart customers — By leveraging Google Cloud's secure and scalable global infrastructure and advanced networking technologies, Flipkart will be able to deliver robust app access and performance even during peak purchase seasons with heightened traffic. Flipkart will also continue to advance the pace of new product development by building on Google Cloud, furthering its expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India .

Accelerate data-led innovation to unlock customer insights — Flipkart will make its data platform more efficient by deploying Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies. This will enable the company to better analyze traffic and transactional data, unlock rich real-time insights into customer purchasing and shopping behavior, identify trends and patterns with increased demand and create more personalized recommendations to enrich customer experience.

Advancing productivity and collaboration globally with Google Workspace — As a long time Google Workspace customer, Flipkart will expand its use of the flexible, innovative solution across its rapidly growing workforce to create innovative human-centered employee experiences and deepen connections in this new hybrid work environment.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart said, "Our strategic alliance with Google Cloud will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation, power productivity and advance our innovation agenda. We are excited by Google Cloud's unique strengths and experience in AI/ML and its proven scalability and security, all of which will be critical in our next phase of growth."

"Flipkart's growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and forward thinking approach to cloud technology. As the company continues to scale and grow its ecommerce platform, we will work together to drive technological innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future," said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in India.

Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratize commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem, and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired us to innovate on many industry firsts. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with its group companies, Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through technology.

