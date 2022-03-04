INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab Holdings") (NASDAQ: GRAB) investors.

In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC), a special purpose acquisition company.

In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC), a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with that business combination, the Company emphasized to investors its dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing, and financial services areas through its "SuperApp."

On March 3, 2022, Grab Holdings shocked investors when it reported its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which included a 44% decline in quarterly revenue from the prior year's quarter, and a fiscal 2021 loss of $3.6 billion. Following this news, shares of Grab Holdings' stock fell $1.95 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022. In total, shares of the company's stock have declined over 75% in value since the time of the December 2021 SPAC transaction.

Grab Holdings investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

