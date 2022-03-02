TCDI Welcomes Damian Durrant and Mark Griffin to Legal Services Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCDI, a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity, announced today that Damian Durrant and Mark Griffin have joined the company. Durrant and Griffin both join as Senior Directors of Legal Services and will be responsible for strengthening and supporting TCDI's growth in the West and Midwest, respectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome Damian and Mark to our growing team. Their rich and diverse industry expertise will be integral in accelerating our growth to the west," said TCDI's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Ginny Gonzalez. "Damian and Mark are extremely respected throughout the legal industry. They bring a level of passion and versatility that will greatly benefit our clients and team members alike."

Durrant is based in San Francisco and brings 15+ years of legal services experience to TCDI. His substantive background includes eDiscovery, IP management, legal operations, litigation management and cybersecurity compliance. He returns to eDiscovery after spending several years working in the IP field with leading companies in Silicon Valley.

"TCDI's 30-year history combined with its emphasis on creating long-lasting relationships provides a level of trust and excellence that clients deserve," said Durrant. "It's an honor to be a part of the TCDI team."

Griffin joins TCDI from Atlanta and brings 17 years of legal industry experience, working with corporations and law firms on eDiscovery, managed review, cybersecurity and forensics matters. He has spent his career cultivating relationships and has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor. Griffin was most recently the Director of Business Development at Consilio.

"I am excited to join the amazing team at TCDI and look forward to providing top-of-the-line service and best-in-class technology to meet the complex needs of our clients," said Griffin.

About TCDI

Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) is a leading provider of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services. The company combines "best of breed" technology with their staff of trusted advisors to create highly customizable software solutions that fit within the needs and budgets of law firms and corporate legal departments. TCDI provides a range of customer- and user-oriented solutions that include proprietary software (CV suite), specialized teams of cybersecurity experts, dedicated support teams and scalable document review teams, including its Military Spouse Managed Review program. More at www.tcdi.com

