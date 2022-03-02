Sterne Kessler Releases "2021 Design Patents Year in Review: Analysis and Trends" Report

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox has released a new publication, 2021 Design Patents Year in Review: Analysis and Trends. The report was edited by Director Tracy-Gene G. Durkin and authored by Directors Daniel A. Gajewski, Deirdre M. Wells, and Ivy Clarice Estoesta.

In its inaugural edition, this report highlights some of the important developments that occurred in 2021 involving design patents at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the US International Trade Commission, US District Courts, and the US Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The report also provides an update on recent regulatory changes taking place globally with respect to design protection and enforcement.

Topics explored in this publication include: how design patents are faring better than utility patents in challenges at the PTAB; how they are outperforming on obtaining general exclusion orders (GEO) at the ITC; and the steady pace of design patent infringement filings with US district courts over the past decade. The report also examines the importance of the choice of the title of a design patent and how objective indicia of patentability are applied to design patents in two precedential decisions from the Federal Circuit, In re SurgiSil and Campbell Soup Company v. Gamon Plus, Inc.

The full 2021 Design Patents Year in Review: Analysis and Trends report and individual articles are available on Sterne Kessler's website in HTML and PDF formats here. An on-demand webinar featuring the editor and authors of the report is posted here. Additionally, the firm's sixth annual report, Federal Circuit Appeals from the PTAB: Summaries of Key 2021 Decisions, is available here. The firm will release a third "year in review" report later this month with a focus on notable 2021 PTAB decisions and trends that have emerged at the PTAB.

