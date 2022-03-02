Stats Perform Launches Blockbuster Range of Products to 'Light Up Sportsbooks'

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports data, streaming & AI pioneer Stats Perform today unveiled a blockbuster range of new products for sports betting operators at an online event entitled 'Light Up Your Sportsbook', which can be replayed here.

STATS PERFORM (PRNewsfoto/Stats Perform) (PRNewswire)

The five new products include industry-first innovations designed to make live streaming, player stats bets, same-game multis and other popular sports betting experiences vividly more informative and engaging for bettors.

Two of the new products transform the value for sportsbooks and bettors of Stats Perform's popular Watch&Bet live video service, which was also relaunched as 'Bet LiveStreams':

Instant Highlights delivers on-demand live action replays to skyrocket Bet LiveStreams entertainment levels for more bettors, so they need never miss the moments that matter when they join a live game

Smart Stats Overlays displays contextual, betting-specific Opta stats and insights, in real-time over the top of the live stream, creating the ultimate in-play experience for bettors.

Three further new products also use AI and Stats Perform's universally-trusted Opta data to help operators inform bettors more broadly and deeply across a sportsbook than previously possible:

The flagship new Dynamic Betting Stats API offers limitless ways for operators to help bettors find, track and manage their bet from millions of player stats, multis and bet builder combinations

Automated Betting Insights provides bite-sized in-play and pre-game analysis for specific markets

Automated Betting Previews engages bettors with written or video previews for hundreds of thousands of events and players, pre-game and even at half-time.

Stats Perform Chief Betting Officer, Andrew Ashenden, said: "Our new products mark a seismic shift in the ability of licensed betting operators to provide relevant, betting-tailored sports content to their audiences. They create highly contextual, personalised and more entertaining experiences across the sportsbook as a result."

Nick Cockerill, VP Betting Products added: "Sportsbooks can use these new products to build genuinely disruptive, personalised and informative experiences, throughout a bet's lifecycle. It's the biggest leap forward in access to player stats and on-field action in sports betting history, which makes it so much easier and more engaging for bettors to find and then enjoy their bet."

"Customers tell us that betting is more entertaining when it's complemented by engaging content, displayed at the right time," he said.

"Our new products light up sportsbooks with new, tailored betting content for thousands upon thousands of streams, events, teams, players and bet types. We can't wait to see what our customers create."

Stats Perform content powers more entertaining and trusted betting experiences for millions of customers of regulated sportsbooks. Its pioneering Bet LiveStreams product features around-the-clock exclusive video rights from 36,000 premium sports events per year, including Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 football, WTA tennis and FIBA basketball. Its universally-trusted Opta statistics cover 400,000 events per year, including teams and players in the world's most popular sports leagues. In the USA Stats Perform's betting content is available exclusively to sportsbooks through its official U.S. reseller, Sports Content Co.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stats Perform