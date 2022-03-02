PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences.

What: KeyBanc Capital Markets' Emerging Tech Summit When: Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 1:00pm PT



What: J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference When: Monday, May 23rd, 2022



What: Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference When: Monday, June 6th, 2022



What: Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference When: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022



What: Nasdaq Investor Conference When: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022



To view the webcast and replay for conferences please use the link below. Webcast: https://investor.ptc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

