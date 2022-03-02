Peak Support hires Brenda Poquette as Chief People Office

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Support is excited to announce the hire of its first Chief People Officer, Brenda Poquette.

Brenda is bringing over 25 years of Human Resource experience to Peak Support, with most of these years spent within the global BPO space.

Prior to her role at Peak Support, Brenda served as Vice President of Human Resources at Startek, a customer service outsourcing organization. Before her time at Startek, Brenda served as Vice President of Human Resources at Support.com, a customer and technical support solutions company, for 7 years. Brenda, also, was Executive Director of Human Resources, Talent and Training Development at Brake Masters Corporation.

"Brenda is an exceptional leader who brings deep Human Resources expertise to Peak Support," says Jonathan Steiman, Peak Support's founder and CEO. "We couldn't have found a better fit. She will be able to jump in immediately and build us the HR operation we need for our next phase of growth."

"As an individual I have an opportunity to make a difference every day. Joining a group of individuals who believe in a people centric organization allows me to deliver on this opportunity," Brenda said. "I am excited to join a team who believes in themselves, who excel in what they do, and who ultimately care about the people they support."

"In every conversation with Brenda, it is clear that she puts people first in everything she does," says Hannah Steiman, Chief Operating Officer at Peak Support. "That, combined with her deep industry experience, makes her a perfect fit for Peak Support. We are absolutely delighted to have her on the team."

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Peak Support is a rapidly growing services provider dedicated to providing exceptional support to high-growth companies. We offer a wide array of services including customer support, sales operations, and business process outsourcing. Our global delivery model enables us to provide service from the Philippines and the U.S.

We hire the best agents in the business and we are relentlessly dedicated to helping our clients succeed. In the last year, Peak Support surpassed 1,000 employees across the U.S and the Philippines and reached number 1,035 on the Inc. 5,000 list. Peak Support has been certified as a Great Place to Work and was recognized as a Top Global BPO by Clutch.

Company Name: Peak Support

Address: 678 Massachusetts Ave #901

City: Cambridge

State: MA

Zip Code: 02139

Phone Number: (866) 620-5538

Email: info@peaksupport.io

View original content:

SOURCE Peak Support