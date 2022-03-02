NASA Invites Media to Next SpaceX Commercial Crew Space Station Launch

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation now is open for the launch of the fourth SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket that will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission. This mission is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The earliest targeted launch date for the agency's SpaceX Crew-4 mission is Friday, April 15, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch will carry three NASA astronauts – Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Robert Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, to the space station – as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will serve as a mission specialist. This is the first spaceflight for Hines and Watkins. It is the second trip for Lindgren and Cristoforetti.

Following a crew handover period, astronauts from NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission are scheduled for return to Earth in April aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance.

Media accreditation deadlines for Crew-4 launch are as follows:

U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media must apply by 4 p.m. EDT Sunday , March 20.

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13 .

All accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

COVID-19 safety protocols for this event will be communicated closer to the date of the event. For questions about accreditation, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

If you have special logistical requests, such as space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections, please send your request to: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov by Friday, April 1.

For other questions, please contact Kennedy's newsroom: at 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo: 321-501-8425.

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

