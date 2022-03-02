MotorDNA Adds Senior Insurance Industry Veteran to its Board <legend role="h2">New member will accelerate MotorDNA's momentum in the Property and Casualty Insurance sector</legend>

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorDNA (www.motordna.io ) is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its board of directors, Peter Lynch.

Insuretech www.motordna.io (PRNewswire)

Peter is a global insurance advisor with over thirty years of experience in the insurance industry. In his most recent role, he was Executive Vice President at Transunion and led their global insurance product strategy. Previous roles include President of the LexisNexis Insurance Exchange and additional senior executive positions at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, ChoicePoint, AIG Technologies (AIGT), and Cover-All Technologies. Throughout Peter's career, he has been focused on insurance data, analytics, and technology.

"We wanted to strengthen our board out with dedicated leaders with industry experience who can provide meaningful insights. In addition, Peter shares our vision for leveraging data and technology to produce better outcomes," said Tom War, Co-Founder, and CRO. "We could not be more pleased to channel Peter's experience, expertise, and energy as we execute our mission."

"I am excited to join the MotorDNA team as I know first-hand the significant value this data and adjacent products can bring to the ecosystem. Vehicle build data will be utilized across the entire insurance workflow(s) and MotorDNA is in the position to deliver it," said Peter on his addition to the MotorDNA board.

MotorDNA is working directly with leading Insurers, Auto Lenders, Fleet Managers, Regulators, and OEMs with a platform and analytics-ready data to produce more specific risk calculations and ultimately financially incentivize the demand and production of safer vehicles.

"We're excited to expand our board to include an industry expert who can help us achieve our mission of improving safety with data and technology," said Suchita Dhawan, Co-Founder, and CEO.

About MotorDNA:

MotorDNA is a data and analytics company founded to produce safer outcomes in the mobility ecosystem. Its analytics-ready platform includes the most comprehensive repository of original vehicle build specifications along with a Vehicle IQ ® Score as a measure of the relative intelligence built into each unit.

For more information, please visit www.motordna.io | contact@motordna.io or contact:

Tom War

tom@motordna.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MotorDNA