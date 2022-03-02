Mission Healthcare Introduces a Wellness Day to Champion Employee Well-being

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast, has introduced a companywide "Wellness Day" to boost employee health and well-being. The "Wellness Day" intends for a day dedicated to living well and to honoring choices that cultivate health in all its forms.

Employees are encouraged to engage in an activity related to their physical and mental well-being. "Wellness Day is a wonderful opportunity to engage in self-care and check on our mental health, both of which will ultimately allow us all to show up for one another and ourselves to best care for our patients," said Paul VerHoeve, CEO of Mission Healthcare.

A recent survey from KLAS Research Arch Collaborative found that rates of nurse and physician burnout have continued to rise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "Living in a pandemic, mental health and workplace wellness became a critical priority for our 1,600+ employees," VerHoeve adds. The company established this benefit as a step to help employees recharge, focus on themselves and their families, and disconnect from work.

The health, safety and well-being of employees is Mission's number one priority and has been since day one. Wellness is a natural extension of Mission Healthcare's mission: to take care of people. "We're committed to taking care of our team members as we adapt to the ever-changing world around us," states VerHoeve. "An organization is only as healthy as its employees. We plan to continue to prioritize personal wellness and support employees long-term by adopting initiatives that focus on staying healthy as a team."

