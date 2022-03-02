Maja Zelihic, Interim Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC, Named to Global 100 Inspirational Leaders List 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Leaders Today , the international leadership magazine, has released its special edition of Global 100 Inspirational Leaders of 2022, after a year of intensive research. Dr. Maja Zelihic, Interim Dean for the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), was chosen to the prestigious list that includes Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other notable leaders.

"The work I've done and continue to do helps students learn to be successful leaders," Dr. Maja Zelihic said.

Dr. Zelihic is a Fulbright Specialist, Full Professor, and a Department Chair of the Advanced Management Studies at the Forbes School of Business and Technology®, in addition to serving as the school's interim dean, at UAGC. She is currently serving her Fulbright tenure, having completed one project as a primary investigator, and another as a co-investigator. Included in the magazine's criteria for selecting Dr. Zelihic is her research in the field of organizational behavior with the focus on perception and co-creation of the Perception Power Index, which is highlighted in the book she co-authored, "The Power of Perception." The first of its kind, Perception Power Index, is based on a combination of IQ (intelligence quotient), EQ (emotional quotient), CQ1 (curiosity quotient), and CQ2 (cultural quotient).

"This is an incredible honor and I'm truly humbled," Dr. Zelihic said. "I'm grateful for the recognition of my work in the developing world, not only on the development and implementation of e-learning platforms and educational technology, but my work on global university partnerships as online learning has been embraced in many more countries." Dr. Zelihic continued, "In addition, I've conducted dozens of international research ventures, been published in more than 20 peer-reviewed journals, and have lectured across the globe. The attention from this recognition brings wonderful and rare focus to the work of individuals like me, who are trying to make worthy contributions in our areas of influence."

Dr. Zelihic is also a GLOBE Project Country Co-Investigator, contributing to the unique large-scale study of cultural practices, leadership ideals, and interpersonal trust GLOBE conducts in 160 countries. She also was named one of the top 200 leaders to follow in 2021 by PeopleHum.

Dr. Zelihic believes her research is in the direct service of her students, faculty peers, and the University of Arizona Global Campus as a whole. "The work I've done and continue to do helps students learn to be successful leaders," Dr. Zelihic said. "In the courses I teach, the seminars I hold, and the committees that involve students, I will share the knowledge of this research and recognition to inspire current and future leaders to become more culturally aware and successful."

The finalists for the Global 100 Inspirational Leaders of 2022 were chosen from a field of 1,000 prospective recipients, and represent diverse geographies and cultures driving impact and innovation across social impact, arts, culture, politics, civil society, and business.

All the leaders were ranked based on five factors: Leadership, Business Impact, Philanthropy, COVID-19 Relief Assistance, and Self Made. The comprehensive list was made across various industries and different countries across the world with an initial list of 1,000 candidates that was shortened to 100 deserving candidates.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

