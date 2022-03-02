Kinecta Federal Credit Union Empowers African American Male Students with its Fourth Annual Defying the Odds Black History Month Event <span class="legendSpanClass">High School Students Learned from Nationally Recognized Black Business Professionals and Community Leaders at this Virtual Symposium</span>

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union successfully hosted its fourth annual Defying the Odds Black History Month event on Thursday, February 24, 2022. African American male students from Centinela Valley Union High School District (Lawndale High School, Hawthorne High School, Leuzinger High School and Lloyde High School), Long Beach Jordan High School and Verbum Dei High School, had access to a virtual symposium composed of accomplished Black business professionals sharing stories about overcoming adversity to achieve professional success.

Former White House Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, Jonathan McBride; former NASA Engineer, Larry Mizell; Chief of Public Safety at Loyola Marymount University, Robbie Williams; and Head of A&R at NVDVM, Walter Millsap III comprised this year's panel. The event was moderated by actor Jakobe' Dempsey with transitions by multi-platinum award-winning music producer Sorry Jaynari.

"It's an honor to help address the unique challenges that young Black men face while transitioning from high school to college or into full-time employment," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation, and event co-creator. "As part of Kinecta's commitment to the advancement and strengthening of the communities we serve, we host the Defying the Odds Black History Month event to connect students with tools, community, and contacts to help them define their own paths toward success."

The event topics included skills for thriving in the workplace, interacting with law enforcement, explorations in aerospace, the business of entertainment, goal setting and resiliency. Students had the opportunity to hear from professionals, ask questions, and share their own stories and goals.

