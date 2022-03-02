iQ Credit Union Promotes Ali Migaki to Chief Retail Officer

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the promotion of Ali Migaki to chief retail officer. Migaki oversees the retail management function of the credit union, including branch operations and the member and lending contact centers. She is also responsible for nearly 50% of the credit union's staff and member-facing services.

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 90,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. (PRNewsfoto/iQ Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

"Ali has been a valued employee at iQ for decades, and she understands our mission inside and out."

"Ali has been a valued employee at iQ for decades, and she understands our mission inside and out," President/CEO Eric Petracca said. "As chief retail officer, she is in a position to lead initiatives that will continue to advance our service offerings and improve the member experience."

In her previous role as senior vice president of retail services, Migaki was instrumental in restructuring retail leadership to enable staff to excel through continued expansion into Oregon and adapt to a changing environment due to the pandemic. This included a focus on career path opportunities through the development and expansion of job levels within the retail organization. Migaki's own promotion reflects iQ's commitment to developing and advancing the talent of the organization's leaders.

In her 26-year career at iQ, Migaki has experienced the credit union's growth from $200 million to $1.8 billion in assets. Starting as a member service representative, she expanded to additional roles and leadership positions while developing strong relationships with other leaders at iQ and in the industry. She has championed multiple technology and partnership initiatives and is now spearheading the future of iQ's branches to ensure that they continue to provide exceptional member service as the credit union grows.

Migaki is a 2014 graduate of Western Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Management School and regularly serves as a CUNA Council mentor in the organization's Mentor Match Program. She has been a member of the Northwest Credit Union Association Value Creation Task Force since 2019 and is a member of the Digital and Data Council for Allied Solutions.

Passionate about making a positive impact on the community, she regularly volunteers for community service activities, including serving on the iQ for Kids Committee for which she has raised more than $50,000 in five years for the March of Dimes. As manager of the Ridgefield branch in 2009, she founded the city's Easter egg hunt, which continues today. She also serves on the board of Elevate Oregon, an organization for at-risk youth in Oregon school districts, and was recently nominated for an Iris Award from the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 93,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 15 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iQ Credit Union