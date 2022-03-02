InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Cotton Ball Option for Crafting (CWC-110)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide crafters with a fun choice when buying cotton balls or cotton fiberfill," said an inventor, from Cottleville, Mo., "so I invented COLORED COTTON. My design allows crafters and sewers to better match the stuffing to the fabric."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique cotton ball option for crafting. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using boring white cotton balls. It also enables the user to easily match the cotton to the particular project and it can be used for crafting projects and as fiberfill for stuffing toys and pillows. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for crafters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp