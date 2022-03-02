InventHelp Inventor Develops Product to Increase Independence for Pets (DCD-117)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to offer a pet instant access to an outside balcony or enclosed yard area even when the pet owner is not available," said an inventor, from Fairfax, Va., "so I invented the PET PEE PAD PEN. My design could help to prevent a pet from having accidents inside the house."

The patent-pending invention enables a pet to independently enter or exit a home to relieve himself. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the pet owner to be home or to repeatedly take the pet out. It also provides added protection and peace of mind and it enhances safety. The invention features a functional design that is easy to set up, use and maintain so it is ideal for pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

