Exacta Systems signs Historical Horse Racing agreement with Sega Sammy Creation

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it signed a License IP Agreement with Sega Sammy Creation Inc., a Japan-based gaming technology company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Ross O'Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Exacta Systems, said, "Exacta is excited to partner with Sega Sammy Creation (SSC). We have been impressed with SSC's growth in North America, and believe their unique and attractive game experiences will resonate with our historical horse racing (HHR) customers on our Exacta Connect system."

"We look forward to collaborating with Exacta Systems to add our successful game content to their industry-leading historical horse racing (HHR) library," said Scott Winzeler, Chief Executive Officer of Sega Sammy Creation Inc.

About Exacta Systems:

Exacta Systems is a leader in the historical horse racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best-of-breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second-to-none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com .

About Sega Sammy Creation Inc.:

SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC. is a Japan-based company established in June 2013. The company opened its U.S. facility in Nevada October of 2018. We manufacture exciting and never-before-seen gaming machines by utilizing the diverse resources from the SEGA SAMMY GROUP. For more information about the company, visit https://www.segasammycreation.com/en/.

