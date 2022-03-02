DOGTV Debuts New Original Series for Pet Parents: 'The Dog Chef'

SAN DIEGO , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOGTV is launching a new series on March 3, 2022 spotlighting 'The Dog Chef' Kevyn Matthews and his work preparing healthy food for pooches.

'The Dog Chef' is a 10-episode series of shows that highlight Matthews' work with celebrities and everyday pet owners to create nutritious food that promotes canine health and enrichment. Kevyn Matthews owns The Dog Chef cafe in Baltimore, where he makes fresh food, treats and froyo for dogs. Matthews has a four year-old Doberman named Heidi and also fosters dogs for Baltimore area rescues.

The first episode, "Healthy Food is Pretty," airs on March 3 and will feature Matthews visiting Marcy Hopkins, whose dog suffers from severe allergies. Matthews helps create recipes that help the dog feel better and improve its quality of life. Future episodes help dogs with such issues as irritable bowel syndrome, bad breath and heart problems.

Matthews said the creation of the show has been extremely rewarding for him, as he has had the chance to help dogs and their owners across the country.

"When I started my mission, I set out to feed my own dog the right way," Matthews said. "I had no idea it would take me on a journey that could teach the whole world feed their pets properly. This show was a fun way to do what I do best, connect with dog people who love their dogs so much that they're inspired to become the chef their dog wants them to be.

DOGTV now boasts hundreds of fun, educational and entertaining programs for pet parents, including shows like Road Dogs, The Happy Puppy with Dr. Courtney Campbell, Be Active with Laura Nativo and Tricks for Treats with Chrissy Joy. Additionally, the network recently started airing its first full-season series, Paws for Love, with more season-long programming coming out in the next few weeks.

Beke Lubeach, General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of DOGTV, said the new content will be a great tool for pet parents to help their pets adapt to a "new normal."

"The shows for pets are designed to help keep them calm and engaged during the day, and promote their overall well-being," she said. "So now is a great time for us to introduce even more content for their enjoyment. And it's also an opportunity for DOGTV to become an even more valuable resource to pet parents by providing them with informative, engaging programs as well."

DOGTV is now available in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal and S. Korea via cable and satellite providers and Direct To Consumer through their app available on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices everywhere. The channel also has a robust online and social media presence as well.

"We want pet owners everywhere to be able to access the beneficial programming that DOGTV provides," she said. "Our pets provide so much joy to us especially in difficult times like we've seen the past couple of years. It's important for pet parents to be able to provide their pets with the kind of enriching activities that improve their overall quality of life."

DOGTV's approach toward pet enrichment is based on more than 60 scientific studies. The channel's content is focused on behavior and how visual stimuli can impact it, ways to help dogs counter anxiety and stimulation and enrichment through music and sound.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world's top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and supports their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who's less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems.

