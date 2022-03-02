Charlotte Metro Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Central Branch Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, today announced that it is beginning construction on its new Central Branch location at 912 Central Ave. in Charlotte. The new location, previously occupied by Norman Sound and Productions, will consolidate CMCU's Central Branch and Central Drive-Thru locations (currently operating at 718 Central Ave. and 818 Central Ave., respectively) for a more streamlined, modern and member-friendly experience.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union New Central Ave. Branch (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to delivering innovative and accessible banking experiences for our growing member community," said Bob Bruns, President and CEO, Charlotte Metro Credit Union. "The Elizabeth community has been at the center of our Charlotte presence for nearly four decades. Now, we are building on our commitment to the community with a state-of-the-art new facility that also helps to streamline the member experience by consolidating our banking and drive-thru facilities into a modern, unified and welcoming new home."

Demolition of the Norman Sound and Productions' building begins this week. Construction is scheduled to be complete in Q4 of 2022. Current branch and drive-thru locations for the Central Branch will remain open and accessible throughout the construction process. Choate Construction will serve as the project's general contractor.

About Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU) is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. In 2021, CMCU merged with Premier Federal Credit Union (PFCU), expanding its reach, while maintaining – and strengthening – its local roots in the Carolinas. The combined organization has a membership of more than 92,000 with over $1 billion in assets and 18 branch locations throughout the region. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Charlotte Metro is wholly owned by its members. Each depositor is insured up to $500,000; $250,000 by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) and up to an additional $250,000 through Excess Share Insurance (ESI). Learn more at www.cmcu.org.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for CMCU

704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte Metro Credit Union