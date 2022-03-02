Boys & Girls Clubs of America Award Seven Corporate Partners for Dedication to America's Youth

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America recognized outstanding partners last night at a reception in Washington D.C. Seven corporate partners were awarded for their continued commitment to helping kids and teens build essential skills to reach their full potential, so they can be successful after high school.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). (PRNewsfoto/Boys & Girls Clubs of America) (PRNewswire)

Boys & Girls Clubs around the country offer safe and fun places for kids to grow and succeed, with life-enhancing programs and caring mentors. Today, more than ever, kids and teens can thrive with the support of local Clubs. Through generous support from like-minded and caring partners, Boys & Girls Clubs continue to meet the needs of youth and their communities.

"We are extremely grateful for the relationships we've built with our partners throughout the years," said Jim Clark, president & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Not only does their support allow Boys & Girls Clubs to continue to strengthen local communities, but it allows our organization to make a meaningful impact in the lives of every young person we serve."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is thrilled to recognize the following partners for their dedication to creating bright futures for America's youth:

Bridgestone Retail Operations – Corporate Philanthropy Award

This award is in recognition of the generous support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and extraordinary efforts on behalf of Bridgestone Retail Operations to help create great futures for America's youth. Since 2015, Bridgestone Retail Operations has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America through its initiative, Driving Great Futures.

The Coca-Cola-Company – President's Award

This award is in recognition of the outstanding leadership and commitment to youth for 75 years. The collective vision, dedication and enthusiasm of The-Coca-Cola-Company continues to inspire a partnership that has impacted millions of kids and teens. Today, as a founding sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs Workforce Readiness Strategy, Coca-Cola's investment supports essential skill development, career exploration, employability skills and credentialing, and work-based learning opportunities for young people at Clubs.

Forever 21 – Cause Marketing Award

This award recognizes innovative and exceptional cause marketing from Forever 21 during its "It's The Love You Give" campaign last year, that generated new support and awareness of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Forever 21 is creating impact for Boys & Girls Clubs through fundraising, employee volunteerism, local Club engagement and by amplifying our shared commitment to serving youth to their community of customers, associates and followers.

Major League Baseball – President's Award

This award is in recognition of the outstanding leadership and commitment to youth, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs for 25 years. Since MLB's designated Boys & Girls Clubs of America as its official charitable partner in 1997, this highly successful relationship has given countless youth the chance to realize their dreams both on and off the field.

Major League Baseball & loanDepot - Collaborative Philanthropy Award

This award recognizes multiple parties coming together, unified in a commitment to provide generous support to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local Clubs. In partnership with the MLB, loanDepot donated $25 for every RBI hit throughout the 2021 season through the "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign, enabling even more support for Boys & Girls Clubs throughout last year.

adidas – Corporate New Partner Award

This award recognizes a generous first-time supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local Clubs. adidas in-store cause campaign, running throughout summer 2022, will provide tremendous impact for Boys & Girls Club members and programming.

Starbucks Foundation – Corporate New Partner Award

This award recognizes a first-time supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local Clubs. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to now partner with Starbucks to support positive outcomes for kids and teens across the country.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is honored to partner with these organizations and many others to help kids and teens thrive. To learn more about partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit our partner page.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

