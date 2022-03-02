Apollon Formularies Establishes Joint Venture with Tri-Medi Canna, South Africa

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL), a UK based international pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Tri-Medi Canna Pty, a South African based medical cannabis company, to establish a jointly-owned incorporated South African company, Apollon SA Pty Ltd.

Highlights include:

The Joint Venture represents Apollon's first international expansion, with the potential to reach over 350 million people in the Southern African Development Community

Apollon will receive a gross royalty on sales for all Apollon products sold within South Africa before extending its commercial reach to the wider SADC region under a renewable, mutually exclusive license agreement, the initial term of which is 12 months

To strengthen commercial ties between the parties, Tri-Medi Canna will become a shareholder in Apollon via share subscription totalling £300,000 over two tranches, the first of which will be for £150,000 at 2.5p per share

The Joint Venture will give Apollon an additional avenue to monetise its proprietary medical and technical experience

Tri-Medi Canna is in the process of gaining a large volume (256 hectares) cultivation license from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and has engaged with both national and local arms of government in South Africa

Apollon will own 49% of the JV Company with Tri-Medi Canna owning the remaining 51%

All future operating licenses along with any future intellectual property developed under the JV Company will be jointly owned

Africa's medical cannabis sector is forecast to be worth up to $7.1 billion by 2023 [i] with South Africa potentially making up 70% of the current market [ii]

The Joint Venture will open additional opportunities for Apollon to undertake clinical trials on its proprietary medicinal cannabis formulations for treating cancer

A full copy of the press release is available here: https://bit.ly/3C6ljrc.

Stene Jacobs, COO of Apollon Formularies for Europe and Africa, commented, "This is a major step forward in Apollon's plans to reach global markets and the African market which still remains largely untapped. This Joint Venture Agreement validates Apollon's business model in Jamaica and our ability to replicate and scale up operations to other international jurisdictions."

About Apollon Formularies and Apollon Formularies Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate, perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.

About Tri-Medi Canna

Tri-Medi Canna is a subsidiary of Trisab Pty Ltd a South African medical cannabis initiative established in the Kwazulu Natal province of South Africa. Tri-Medi Canna aims to develop sustainable local economies through cultivation, processing and distribution of Cannabis based Medicinal Products in South Africa and the greater SADC region.

