Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage Now Certified With Veritas NetBackup™

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that it is now certified for use with Veritas NetBackup , the industry's leading enterprise backup and recovery solution. Users of Wasabi hot cloud storage and Veritas NetBackup benefit from more affordable, predictable pricing, simplified cloud storage and data management, and best-in-class security and recovery features to protect against ransomware and other threats, all at enterprise scale.

Veritas NetBackup provides a simple yet powerful solution for enterprise IT to ensure the integrity and availability of their data across diverse environments from every level of an enterprise's infrastructure. NetBackup's flexibility supports over 800 workloads, 1,400 storage targets and 60+ cloud providers for complete data protection and scales to any size workload for hybrid, physical, virtual, containerized apps and multi-cloud environments. It also supports disaster recovery (DR) at scale across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments to meet specific recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) while maintaining data integrity through identity and access management, data encryption, and immutable storage that help backup files remain safe and untouched from malicious invaders.

Meanwhile, Wasabi hot cloud storage is 80% less expensive than the hyperscalers with no fees for egress or API requests. All Veritas and Wasabi customers can treat their data as "hot" data for instant access to business-critical data in the moment it is needed. Wasabi is also designed with eleven nines (99.999999999%) of data durability.

As a Veritas Elite partner, Wasabi is also compatible with Veritas Backup Exec™, a unified backup and recovery solution for virtual, physical, public and hybrid cloud environments, and Enterprise Vault, one of the world's most deployed archiving solutions.

"Wasabi and Veritas together provide game-changing benefits to enterprises looking for a new approach to their data storage and management," said David Friend, co-founder and CEO of Wasabi Technologies. "NetBackup is one of the largest enterprise backup and recovery solutions in the world. We are proud to bring Wasabi's high performance, predictability and security to organizations at this scale so they can focus on making business decisions with confidence instead of worrying about their cloud storage costs."

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

