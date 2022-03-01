Touchplan and Cianbro Extend Enterprise Relationship

BOSTON and PITTSFIELD, Maine, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchplan , an award-winning collaborative construction planning software platform that helps make construction project outcomes more predictable and profitable, and Cianbro recently entered into an enterprise-wide agreement for a third consecutive year.

Used by over 37,000 global construction professionals to optimize over $50 billion in project costs, Touchplan is the technology services group of MOCA Systems, Inc. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and adaptable process for everyone involved. (PRNewsfoto/Touchplan) (PRNewswire)

The agreement provides the Maine-based construction firm and their selected subcontractor partners unlimited use of Touchplan's intuitive daily planning software on all construction projects within the Building group. Along with collaboration capabilities that link the master schedule to the daily plan anywhere and anytime, Touchplan will provide unique jobsite data and analytics across all Cianbro projects via its planning software platform and through the development of its API capabilities to increase overall project efficiency for one of the nation's largest and most diverse, employee-owned construction firms.

Presently operating in more than 40 states and employing over 4,000 team members, Cianbro provides preconstruction, general contracting, design-build and construction management services. The company also has the in-house resources to self-perform several trades, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, telecommunications, thermal, fabrication, and coating.

Ranked #88 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2021 The Top 400 Contractors, Cianbro is best known for managing major construction projects, its self-performing capabilities and hands-on construction techniques.

"At Cianbro, our team of professionals is committed to safely delivering projects on schedule and within budget," said Bruce Cummings, General Manager at Cianbro. "Improving collaboration in the field is critical, which is why we continue to invest in construction planning software such as Touchplan, allowing us to effectively plan projects with more certainty, regularly lower risk, and deliver the highest quality projects for our owners."

Touchplan's innovative daily project planning and analytics platform is trusted by more than 46,000 design and construction professionals around the world. To date, more than 3,300 project teams have used Touchplan successfully to optimize the delivery of over $55.4 billion in construction.

"Touchplan combines easy-to-use software with data that can be updated instantly, allowing construction teams to collaborate effectively, resulting in more predictable and profitable projects," said Jimmy Suppelsa, Chief Revenue Officer for Touchplan. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Cianbro as they continue to enhance their construction operations. Selecting Touchplan as their construction planning software of choice for a third year shows their enterprise-wide confidence in our ability to improve the outcomes on every project."

About Cianbro

Founded in 1949, Cianbro is one of the United States' largest open shop, 100% employee-owned construction and construction services companies. Presently operating in more than 40 states and employing over 4,000 team members, Cianbro serves several diverse markets, including Building; Industrial & Manufacturing; Infrastructure; and, Power & Energy. Learn more at cianbro.com .

About Touchplan

Touchplan is a leading daily construction planning software that makes project outcomes more predictable and profitable. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive jobsite data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and predictable process for everyone involved. Touchplan is committed to its belief that learning from data is the key to rapid recovery from project variances and improving both project certainty and profitability. Touchplan is the software division of privately held MOCA Systems, Inc. Learn more about Touchplan at touchplan.io .

