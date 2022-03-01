Saga Pure ASA: Ex. dividend NOK 0.10 today

OSLO, Norway, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA concerning, inter alia, the stock exchange notice regarding the Board of Directors' resolution to distribute a cash dividend of NOK 0.10 per share and the key information notice regarding such cash dividend, both dated 16 February 2022.
The ex-date for the cash dividend is today, 28 February 2022, as set out below.
Issuer: Saga Pure ASA
Dividend per share: NOK 0.10
Last day inclusive: 25 February 2022
Ex. date: 28 February 2022
Record Date: 1 March 2022
Payment Date: On or about 7 March 2022
Date of resolution: 15 February 2022
Media Contact:
Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 924 31 417, espen@ferncliff.no
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
