Ro Acquires Sperm Analysis and Storage Company Dadi to Offer a Suite of At-Home Fertility Services Following the acquisition of Modern Fertility, Ro will create the first direct-to-patient fertility offering to support any individual or couple's needs

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro , a direct-to-patient healthcare company, today announced the acquisition of Dadi, a fertility company specializing in the facilitation of sperm testing, analysis, and storage. The deal follows Ro's recent acquisition of Modern Fertility, one of the country's fastest growing women's health companies. Ro will become the first direct-to-patient company to offer a suite of at-home fertility services to help any individual or couple take control of their fertility journey.

As part of the acquisition, today, Ro is launching the Ro Sperm Kit, an updated and rebranded offering powered by Dadi's proprietary collection, testing, and storage kit ( ro.co/spermkit ). Semen analysis and storage are critical fertility services as, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services , about one-third of infertility cases are associated with fertility problems in men. Understanding one's sperm health is essential information for people — whether they want children or not — to plan ahead and make informed decisions about their fertility and family planning options.

"Fertility support has long been complex and reactive, making it difficult for people to play an active role in their health journey. Dadi completely reimagined the sperm testing, analysis, and storage experience, making these services more accessible, convenient, and affordable," said Zachariah Reitano, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ro. "Now, Ro will bring this patient-centric experience to more people through Ro Sperm Kit and, in the future, create the most comprehensive direct-to-patient fertility products and services in the country for both individuals and couples."

Dadi was founded to make fertility services, including cryopreservation (also known as sperm storage), more affordable and accessible, to improve education about fertility, and to empower people to take a more active role in their fertility journeys.

Tom Smith, founder and General Manager of Dadi, said, "Like Ro, Dadi got its start by helping people navigate stigmatized sexual health issues. We set out to grant everyone the opportunity to proactively address their fertility questions or needs. With our proprietary sperm collection and storage kit and technology, we've been able to offer the most trusted, easiest, and fastest way to test and store one's sperm for future fertility options. And, now, together with Ro and Modern Fertility, we have the opportunity to redefine the fertility experience for any individual or couple."

The Ro Sperm Kit offers individuals the at-home sample collection and end-to-end testing and storage experience that Dadi's team created. The Ro Sperm Kit is delivered directly to the home for convenient, private sample collection. Once collected, both the collection kit and storage capsule are designed to secure and preserve sperm, including from changes in temperature or any disruptions during transit to a partner lab. When the analysis of the sample is complete, each individual receives a personalized report that includes an evaluation of sperm count, concentration, and motility, offering people insight into their sperm health.

The Ro Sperm Kit will soon also be available through Roman, the company's digital health clinic for men, and Modern Fertility. Resources like Ro Sperm Kit and Modern Fertility are important as people reconsider or make changes to their family planning decisions—whether that be considering societal factors such as the economy , environment , and pandemic or choosing to not have children, as recent falling birth rates show. Freezing sperm early in life and in its healthiest form can help people protect their options and ability to have healthy children as sperm quality can degrade over time. Dadi's customers range from people aged 18 to people in their 70s.

Dadi is not only dedicated to making personalized fertility information and support more accessible, but also helping to advance research in reproductive health. Dadi can leverage its data and clinical capabilities to support research in areas such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). In the future, Dadi hopes to use this research to help patients achieve better outcomes along their fertility and family planning journeys.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company providing high-quality, affordable healthcare without the need for insurance. Ro is the only company to seamlessly connect telehealth and in-home care, diagnostics, labs, and pharmacy services nationwide. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that powers a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has facilitated more than eight million digital healthcare visits in nearly every county in the United States, including 98% of primary care deserts. Ro also provides its patient-centric solutions including Workpath, its in-home care API, and Kit, its at-home diagnostic testing service, to other healthcare companies. Visit Ro.co for more information.

