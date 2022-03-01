Riverside Research Receives Gallagher Best-in-Class Title and Ohio Success Award Recognizing Positive Impact on Employee Wellbeing and Community

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research received two recognitions for preferred business practices in January 2022: a Gallagher Best-in-Class Benchmarking Report listing and an Ohio Success Award. These recognitions reflect employee satisfaction as well as community-minded contributions, such as providing academic scholarships, fundraising contributions to local and national charitable organizations, and ongoing activities such as blood drives.

Riverside Research Accolades (PRNewswire)

The 2021 Best-in-Class title from Gallagher reflects the results of the Gallagher 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. Only 11 percent of the 4,000 organizations that participated in the analysis received the prestigious Best-in-Class designation.

With a focus on ideal organizational structure, the Best-in-Class title specifically examined Riverside Research's competency in communications strategies, healthcare benefits, use of HR technology, rate of turnover for full-time employees, the overall benefits package offered, and focus on employee wellbeing.

The Ohio Success Award recognizes our community impact and growth. This is the fourth iteration of Ohio Business Magazine's Ohio Success Awards. The Ohio business community will celebrate Riverside Research and other award winners at an event in spring. Winners will also appear in the Spring 2022 edition of Ohio Business Magazine.

Ohio Business Magazine selects award winners that meet criteria of community involvement as a non-profit, revenue growth, providing unique value to the community, and leadership that creates sustained, positive impact on local communities in Ohio.

Riverside Research is proud to accept the Ohio Success Award and the 2021 Best-in-Class designation. This progress reflects the not-for-profit's focus on recognition as a Destination Company for top talent in the defense, research, and not-for profit spaces.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization advancing scientific research in the interest of National Security. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Research areas include: AI/ML, Trusted and Resilient Systems, Optics, Electromagnetics, Commercial ISR, and Collection Planning. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riverside Research