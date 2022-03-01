- Digital recruiting platform - aiming to grow the sport through partnerships with softball influencers from a variety of levels and backgrounds -

REVOLUTIONARY COLLEGE ATHLETICS RECRUITING PLATFORM SIGNING DAY SPORTS EXPANDS INVESTMENT IN SOFTBALL WITH SLATE OF NEW BRAND PARTNERS - Digital recruiting platform - aiming to grow the sport through partnerships with softball influencers from a variety of levels and backgrounds -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, the future of recruiting for college athletics, is spearheading its expansion in softball through an influencer-driven campaign focused on providing players with access to developmental softball programs and raising awareness of the dynamics of collegiate softball recruiting.

"Signing Day Sports is on a mission to simplify the recruiting process and give all student-athletes a platform to showcase their skills," said John Dorsey, CEO of Signing Day Sports. "We're dedicated to building a strong community of female athletes, starting with softball, and providing them with the technology tools to eliminate traditional recruitment barriers and get in front of more coaches and scouts."

Signing Day Sports is leveraging its access to preeminent softball figures, who have the experience and networks to increase exposure and highlight the important aspects from the sport. Prominent current and former players, influencers and industry experts will provide expertise and advice pertaining to all areas of the sport, ranging from youth softball to travel softball, and all the way up to Division 1 programs throughout the country.

Notable softball talent and coaches slated to participate in this campaign include former University of Michigan infielder Sierra Romero and collegiate coaching veteran Mike Steuerwald, among others. The program will also feature partnerships with various regional facilities throughout the country including Coach Lisa Rizzo's Challenge U. Softball, where players will have the opportunity to participate in clinics, camps and other developmental programs.

"I was fortunate to be a top 5 recruit out of high school which in return put a lot of eyes on me. I recognize my recruiting process may have been different but the opportunities and growth I experienced from college are something everyone can and should have! I'm a better and stronger woman from playing college softball and I want the same for all young women. And that's why Signing Day Sports is so important to me, it connects athletes with opportunities that might seem out of reach. Michigan was the best 4 years of my life and I want all female athletes to have the opportunity to experience the same," said Sierra Romero.

Signing Day Sports was founded in 2020 by a group of former professional athletes and coaches who saw the need to improve the college sports recruiting landscape. The app is experiencing explosive growth as more coaches, parents and student-athletes embrace Signing Day Sports as a trustworthy platform to showcase athletic skill and talent. Key benefits include:

Athletes can upload video-verified measurables and testing, official fundamental and drill recordings, game schedules and stats, and interview questions to highlight the intangibles of their athletic character all in one app.

High School and club coaches can manage rosters and depth charts, communicate internally with players and staff, remain aware of recruiting communications, and advocate for their athletes all in one place.

Collegiate and professional coaches and scouts can find recruits that meet any level of criteria, can plan out recruiting classes for years to come, and can trust and evaluate talent through video-verification and analysis in one single platform.

More athletes, coaches, and recruiters will be able to find each other than ever before, facilitating and leading to more offers, scholarships, and successful programs on a national scale.

Softball athletes who like or follow Signing Day Sports on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram can send those accounts screenshots of their completed profiles to be entered in surprise giveaway contests.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports is dedicated to creating a community using world-class technology that provides every athlete and coach in the world maximum exposure. Led by former athletes and coaches who want to improve the college sports recruiting landscape, Signing Day Sports provides digital resources to upload videos that demonstrate and verify every aspect of an athlete's game. For more information, visit www.signingdaysports.com.

