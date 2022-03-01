Registration Opens for the NAIC's 2022 Hybrid Spring National Meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announces that registration for its 2022 Spring National Meeting is now open. The meeting will be held in Kansas City, Mo., where the organization is headquartered, on April 4 – 8 at the Loews Kansas City and the Kansas City Convention Center. Interested participants can attend in person or virtually.

2022 NAIC Spring National Meeting (PRNewswire)

The Spring National Meeting registration fee, if received by March 16, is $775 for in-person attendance. The fee for virtual-only registration is $675. Both registrations include access to the meeting's Event App, which gives registrants exclusive access to meeting recordings and meeting summaries. The NAIC has posted an interactive agenda on its Meetings and Events website.

In addition, meeting-minute PDFs will be accessible to registrants within 10 business days after the conclusion of the National Meeting. For more information, please visit the NAIC Meetings & Events site.

Note: National Meeting Summaries will no longer be available from the Interactive Agenda. Committee and Task Force Minutes PDFs will be posted to the Interactive Agenda approximately 30 days after the conclusion of the National Meeting.

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners