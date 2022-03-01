QDOBA Mexican Eats® Partners with REEF to Expand its Footprint in Three US Pilot Markets This April New virtual restaurant partnership will deliver flavor-filled QDOBA menu items to neighborhoods in Seattle, Austin and Atlanta

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, today announced the addition of three pilot locations in Seattle, Austin and Atlanta with REEF, the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and neighborhood kitchens in the United States and Canada. Beginning in April, REEF-operated kitchens will help feed the increasing demand for QDOBA's upgraded menu by making it more widely available to enjoy with a streamlined delivery service.

"Our strategic relationship with REEF's innovative team empowers us to meet the increasing demand of flavor seekers across the US in an operations-minded and more sustainable way," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "REEF's culinary ecosystem will give us the tools needed to grow and celebrate our flagship menu items, like our signature Queso & Chips, without compromising quality, freshness or flavor."

In these three pilot markets, QDOBA and REEF plan to test up to 25 locations with a goal to expand throughout the US and into International markets over the next 2-5 years. This is one of several exciting brand initiatives for growth this year, and signals plans for aggressive expansion into franchise and license location development for QDOBA.

"By combining REEF's innovative model and QDOBA's signature flavors, neighborhoods across the country will now have a new and convenient way to have their favorite menu items delivered directly," said Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. "We're excited to be able to bring QDOBA closer to its loyal fans as well as introducing it to new customers through this partnership."

Like all QDOBA restaurants, the new REEF locations will offer a menu featuring high-quality ingredients such as freshly chopped veggies, in-house pickled jalapeños, flame-grilled steak and adobo chicken. Guests can build their own flavorful masterpiece by choosing from a variety of entrée options, including burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads. As always, guests can add signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole for free on any QDOBA entrée.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team that's over 18,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery kitchens in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live the place you love to be.

